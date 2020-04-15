New protocols are being implemented at the Hidalgo County Jail After an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

17 jail employees and seven other inmates were tested for the virus and are waiting on results.



“Employees of Hidalgo County were sent home because they had contact with this individual, either at the jail or in the arrest process. Those individuals have already been tested or are being tested and we are waiting on the results of those exams.”



At the moment the employees and inmates are under self-quarantine.

Sergeant Medrano says before going back to work, each employee will be medically evaluated.