With the increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region, Hidalgo County officials have implemented more restrictions in an effort to flatten the curve of infections.



According to spokesman Carlos Sanchez, Judge Cortez has issued an amendment to the standing emergency orders…a 24-hour curfew is now in effect for people 17 years of age and under.



With school closures, Sanchez stated it was important to take the necessary measures to ensure children abide by the mandates.

