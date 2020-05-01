Sheriff Martin Cuellar confirmed that 18 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Webb County Jail since April 1.

Nine of them have recovered. The remaining nine inmates are in quarantine in a separate section of the detention center. Sheriff Cuellar confirmed a handful of his employees have tested positive for the virus and are currently recovering in isolation.

He reassures that his department is taking preventative measures to stop the transmission of the virus. Cuellar says the jail is disinfected on a regular basis and inmates have been given masks, gloves, and face shields for their safety.