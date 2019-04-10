In Starr County, new details are revealed in the Chayse Olivarez case.



The District Attorney’s Office received new evidence that required a grand jury to reconsider capital murder charges against Jose Luis Garcia Jr., Phillip Selvera and Sebastian Torres.

After considering the homicide and the new evidence, the grand jury indicted all three on capital murder charges and have all been ordered to be held without bond.



Before this development, the suspects faced murder charges instead of capital. If convicted of the crime, they could face the death penalty.

Prosecutors did not reveal what the new evidence is. We will keep you updated as more information is available.