Laredo, Texas– Customs and border protection welcomed their new field operations director during a change of command ceremony.

Randy j howe is the new director for the Laredo field office. His appointment was made last month but today, the pinning ceremony was held among members of customs and border protection. Howe will be responsible for the operation and enforcement activities at eight international ports of entry

“We are very excited and honored to have somebody like Mr. Howe whop brings a wealth of experience, 31 years of experience, and we look forward to his leadership and progress in where he will take the field office of customs and border protection…”

Prior to this appointment, howe served as executive director of operations at CBP headquarters where he oversaw 20 major field offices, 328 ports of entry and 16 preclearance stations in Canada, Ireland, the middle east, and the Caribbean.

