McAllen, Texas– New details have emerged in the case of an 18-year-old woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in a night club.

The report obtained by Fox News shines a light on the details that took place in the early morning of January 12 at the GOAT club.

According to the victim, a woman she ran into in the restroom offered her free drinks if she followed her to a private room.

Once inside the private room, the woman allegedly had sex with a man, who later began touching the victim and proceeded to sexually assault her. According to the testimony, the man called one of his friends who moments later walked into the room and raped her.

The report indicates that the victim stopped an officer asking for help shortly after. That same night Pablo Ivan Garcia was arrested with sexual abuse charges. A friend of the victim referred to him as the owner of the bar, saying he kicked them out of the night club after questioning him about the incident.

Alyssa Martinez, who was allegedly involved in this incident, was arrested with multiple charges including possession of marijuana, failure to identify herself, and public intoxication.

This weekend Joe Espinal, who is he is believed to be one of the men that raped the 18-year-old woman, was arrested and is now facing a sexual abuse charge with a 150,000 dollar bond.

Hilda Salinas, an advocate for survivors of sexual assault says these types of incidents are seen often in Mujeres Unidas.



“It is so easy to blame the victim look at the place where she was that is what she gets for being drunk and in reality the victim is never to blame for something like this.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, you can call the Mujeres Unidas helpline at 1-800-580 4879.

We reached out to one of the owners of the GOAT club but have yet to hear back from him.

As of now, this bar remains closed.