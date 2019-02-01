New Chief Investigator Appointed In Webb County

The Webb County the District Attorney’s Office appointed a new chief investigator.

Federico Gutierrez was sworn in this morning. Gutierrez has served the DA’s office for 16 years in several positions and has experience in criminal violations against narcotics, bulk cash smuggling, firearms and commercial fraud.

“I’m excited, I’m ready to work, I’m ready to provide advice and to work with the men and women of the District Attorney’s Office. They have vast knowledge, vast experience.”