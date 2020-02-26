La Grulla, Texas– A neighborhood is in a state of shock after an attempted murder-suicide in their area leaving one person dead and another critically injured.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call early this morning that ended with one woman in critical condition and one man dead. Authorities received a call around 3 in the morning in regards to a domestic dispute, as they arrived at the home located on camelia st, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. They also say, a man locked in himself in a bedroom and ended his own life…

Neighbors who state they have known the couple for more than 30 years are in a state of disbelief over the incident and added that they believe that the victims were good people.

We treated each other like cousins… Because we were friends…And as far as I’m concerned and understand she is a good person

They add are still trying to understand what could have happened for this tragic event to take place.

I don’t know what problems they may have had for something like this to happen…We just don’t know and we are shocked that it did…I hope she recovers and that the family may find peace in all the pain that’s happening

The identities of those involved have yet to be released as the case remains under investigation.

