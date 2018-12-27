Neighbor Saves Couple From House Fire

A neighbor saves the life of a couple after their house goes up in flames in Laredo.

The incident happened Wednesday night on the 2300 block of Pine Street when one of the bedrooms caught on fire. According to officials, the neighbor alerted them about the blaze. He then entered the home and was able to take out an elderly woman. As fire officials arrived, they rescued a man who was found laying on a bed. The couple and neighbor were transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Fire officials are now investigating the cause of the blaze.