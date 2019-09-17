CBP officers make a multi-million dollar narcotics seizures in two separate incidents at local ports of entry.

On September 15, officers at the Anzalduas international bridge referred a 32-year-old Temple woman to a secondary inspection.

61 packages of methamphetamine were found hidden within the vehicle.

Later that day, at Hidalgo international bridge, a 63-year-old man from Michoacan, Mexico was arrested after he attempted to smuggle 19 packages of hard narcotics. Both are being processed accordingly.