The trial continues for the man accused of fatally stabbing 32-year-old Julio Cesar Villarreal from Pharr. More witnesses testified before the jury today. They discussed what happened the night the stabbing took place.

50-year-old Feliciano Avalos is facing capital murder charges after allegedly fatally stabbing Villarreal during an altercation on April 22, 2018.

The first witness to testify Wednesday in court was Norma De La Cruz who lives two houses away from Avalos. She broke down in front of the jury as she tried to relive the night Villarreal was killed.

According to her testimony, she received a call from her neighbor who lives right next door to the defendant. When she answered the phone call, her neighbor asked what happened outside her home. When she went outside to see for herself, she found a puddle of blood. Shortly after walking towards the blood, she saw Avalos.

The witness says that after that happened, she ran inside her home and called police. She adds Avalos had threatened her multiple times in the past and was afraid to see where the blood was coming from.

A dispatcher with the Pharr Police Department was the last person to take the stand today. According to her testimony, she was the one who answered the call the night of the incident.

During the phone call, Avalos is telling the dispatcher what he has done to Villarreal.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Monday, July 8. More witnesses are expected to testify. We will keep you updated on this case.