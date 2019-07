Hidalgo County– A five-day confinement is ordered for a suspect accused in the murder of 17-year-old Chayse Olivarez.

This, after the prosecution raised questions regarding the violation of bond conditions. Jose Luis Garcia Jr. was seen driving without his parents’ supervision to a probation meeting.

After listening to the prosecution and defense attorneys this morning in the 398th district court, judge Rogelio Valdez ordered Garcia to spend five days in the Hidalgo County Jail.