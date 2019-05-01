Weslaco, Texas — 15 cases of mumps have been confirmed in Hidalgo County. The most recent one at a Weslaco high school. Health officials say more cases are expected.

“The case was identified at the Weslaco East High School and the individual has had very limited interaction with any of the students, staff or faculty.”

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services chief administrative officer, Eddie Olivares, tells Fox News that although the identified student had limited contact with others, they are still investigating in accordance with CDC and Texas Department of State Health Services protocols for the safety of the community.

“If an individual has been in contact with the identified individual, there will be a direct notice given to them.” Eddie Olivares

On Tuesday, the Weslaco Independent School District sent a letter to parents to let them know about the mumps outbreak within their district.

“Our initial indications are that this is a new case.” Eddie Olivares

Olivares adds this case has nothing to do with the cases confirmed at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

“We do not see any affiliation with the initial outbreak that happened at this end of the county. We see no affiliation with that and there is no affiliation that we can see with the immigration situation either.” Eddie Olivares

The administrative officer says Hidalgo County has a high vaccination rate and in the state of Texas, it is mandatory for all students that attend public schools to be current with their vaccinations.

Health officials say they will continue to work with state and federal agencies to stop the mumps from spreading and encourage the community to be up to date with their vaccines.