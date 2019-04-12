The mother of Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles, the former border patrol agent accused of killing 27-year-old Grizelda Hernandez and one-year-old Dominick Alexander, speaks to us maintaining her son’s innocence.



On April 9, 2018, Burgos-Aviles was arrested for both murders. The Laredo Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office stated they found evidence inside a border patrol unit.



“We believe that a jury will have enough evidence to sentence Mr. Burgos to death and so we will be bringing witnesses to show the court the evidence that is overwhelmingly strong against Mr. Burgos.”



Marysol Aviles, the mother of the defendant, says she remains in contact with her son from the Webb County Jail. She says there is not enough evidence and that her son’s rights were violated when he was arrested.



“The weapon was not found in the area where the incident happened and my son was completely clean. He didn’t have anything that would link him to the death of the victims.”



The bodies of Grizelda and Dominick were found in a brush area near Charles Mcnaboe Park by Mines Road. The 27-year-old was stabbed about 30 times and the one-year-old had stab wounds in the neck and heart.



“The, in fact, is the person that made the 911 call. The initial 911 call to the police department that he found the bodies. The course of the investigation reveals they had a relationship.”



In this exclusive interview, Aviles expressed her support to her son. She says Ronald Anthony graduated from the Navy and pursued a career with Border Patrol. She says jealousy may have been a factor in this crime because he was given a supervisory role at a young age.



“I think that jealousy was a factor, someone was upset with that decision and they may have planned something, that is what I believe.”



At the moment, Burgos-Aviles remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail without a bond.



If convicted of the crime, he could face the death penalty. The defendant will be back in court on the 23rd of this month. Jury selection for this case will begin February 3, 2020.