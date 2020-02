Starr County, Texas– A woman involved in a car accident that took the life of her eight-year-old daughter has turned herself into authorities.

35-year-old Elia De la Cruz was charged with intoxication manslaughter and given a $50,000 dollar bond.

On February 8, authorities responded to an accident on highway 83 where de la Cruz and Leah Marie Gonzalez were taken to Starr county memorial hospital.

Gonzalez later passed away.