Alamo, Texas– A mother and her boyfriend are accused of the death of their two-year-old son.

Both faced charges in a late court appearance on Saturday.

Héctor Sánchez is accused of capital murder, he was given a bail of one million dollars. While Crystal Pelayo, the boy’s mother, is charged with manslaughter, he was given a bail of $ 250,000.

Alamo police said the investigation began when they were called to the scene on February 4.

Specific details about the crime are not yet available, the police are still investigating the case.

