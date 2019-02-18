Monica Dominguez mother of Rebecka Zavala, the two-year-old whose body was found inside a container of acid, has a long criminal record.

Her history includes seven previous charges of injury to a child. Other charges include aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of property and driving while intoxicated. Dominguez is now facing charges of tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a human corpse and endangering a child. Her husband,32-year-old Gerardo Zavala Loredo is facing charges of tampering with physical evidence and abusing a human corpse.

On Thursday, the toddler’s body was found inside a five-gallon container filled with acid. Dominguez told police her daughter had been bathing with her sister and drowned. She then called her husband to help her dispose of the body. Authorities say Dominguez did not have custody of the children, therefore she should not have been inside the apartment.

Both parents remain behind bars at the Webb County Jail. Loredo Zavala has a bond set at 125-thousand dollars while Dominguez has a 175-thousand dollar bond.