More than one thousand citations were issued during this Click It Or Ticket campaign period. Laredo Police say their work does not end here.

This campaign from May 2 through June 2. Officers conducted 693 traffic stops resulting in 1,207 citations. 19 percent of them were for not wearing a seatbelt.

“Different citations issued aside from that of the seatbelt that the officers were enforcing, were simple things such as expired registration or license plates, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to yield right of way, unsafe execution of life change, failing to signal life change, speeding is another common citation given.”

Aside from the citations, Laredo Police made nine arrests. During this 14-day period, officers worked about 260 hours thanks to funds given by the Texas Department of Transportation, who state that in 2018, 982 people were killed in Texas for not wearing a seatbelt.

That is why TxDOT and authorities partner every year to help keep the streets of Laredo safe of traffic accidents.

“Once again this is part of our goal which is the safety of the community as part of vision goal, which ultimately is to have zero fatal accidents in the streets of Laredo.”

Remember, you can receive a citation of up to $200 if you are are not wearing your seatbelt. Although the campaign is over, Laredo Police will keep patrolling the streets to make sure all drivers are following the law.