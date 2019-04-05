In Weslaco, three more people are arrested in connection to an ongoing bribery investigation.



Former Weslaco city commissioner John Cuellar and former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo Cuellar Jr. were charged with bribery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.



Rio Grande City attorney Daniel Garcia was only charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering. All three were arrested this morning by federal authorities. They are accused of bribing two Weslaco city officials to favor certain companies with a multimillion-dollar contract for the construction of a water plant.



Rio Grande City Municipal Judge Leonel “Leo” Lopez was arrested a few days ago in connection to the same case.

