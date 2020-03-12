Monte Alto, Texas– The Hidalgo County sheriff’s office needs your help in locating a suspect. 21-year-old Noe Pena Hernandez is wanted for sexual assault of a child.

He is five feet seven inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and his last known address was in Monte Alto.

If you know of Hernandez’s whereabouts you can call anonymously to the hidalgo county Crimestoppers at 956-668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

As always if the information provided leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Monte Alto Suspect Sought In Sexual Assault

Monte Alto Suspect Sought In Sexual Assault