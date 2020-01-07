Starr county– 82-year-old Bartola Davila and two other family members were inside the home at the time of the fire, unfortunately, Davila was not able to make it out.

“My 10-year-old cousin got out my 17-year-old cousin was trying to get out and stayed with my grandma as long as he could he got his ear burned a little he decided he couldn’t take it anymore and left through the window my grandma she couldn’t really walk nobody could take her out by the time they got out”

Davila’s granddaughter says the fire started in the living room when her aunt called out for help everyone was still inside and the home was engulfed in flames.

“When they called me they said we can’t find her body yet and that hurt me anymore cause she didn’t deserve to die that way”

The fire was reported on saturday, January 4th around 1 am at a mobile home located on palm street in las Lomas…According to officials, the incident was initially being investigated as a possible homicide.

“It’s still being investigated but they don’t know what actually caused it they are taking it as a homicide at the moment, but hopefully it’s not a homicide because it’s pretty hard for someone to do something like that to someone that is always very sweet to everyone she met”

The Davila family is now asking for monetary donations to help pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to contribute, you can visit their fundraiser page on facebook under Ana’s personal emergency fundraiser.

Sheriff investigators told us that state fire marshals will be assisting with the investigation and at this time there are no signs of foul play.