Mission, Texas– A police officer responding to a disturbance call on Stewart Road and Business 83 was shot and killed Thursday.

According to Lieutenant Arturo Flores, spokesperson for Mission PD, shots were fired from both sides. The name of the officer has not been officially released. He was transported to McAllen Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The suspect is in custody, however, the identity, as well as the charges, are unknown at this time.

The chief of police is expected to give a press conference Friday afternoon. We’ll give you more details once they are made available.