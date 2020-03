Mission, Texas– City councilman on Alberto Vela tested positive for COVID-19.

Vela said in a statement, that he was only suffering from fatigue and has not experienced any other symptoms.

He has already limited any contact with others and has since opted for social distancing. The councilman remains in self-quarantine for 2 weeks for recovery.

Vela says every single resident should follow the guidance of public health experts.

Mission Councilman Tests Positive for Coronavirus

