Hidalgo County, Texas– Customs and border protection officers continue to intercept millions of dollars worth of narcotics at local international bridges.

Federal authorities came across a vehicle with a 42-year-old woman and 18-year-old at the Hidalgo-Reynosa international bridge, the two American citizens were sent to a secondary inspection where 23 packages of alleged methamphetamine and 1 package of heroin that were hidden within the tires of the vehicle.

The two were arrested and homeland security is now in charge of the incident.

