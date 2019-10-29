The city of Laredo, as well as the Mexican consulate in Laredo, are inviting the community to the Dia de Los Muertos event.

The event is to celebrate loved ones that have passed away. During this event, the community will be able to enjoy several activities, such as face painting, animated film screenings, and musical dance performances.

“..We are going to connect two different worlds the world of the life and the world of the dead from this tradition coming from the Hispanic culture”

The Dia de Los Muertos will take place this Friday at the Laredo center for the arts located at 500 San Agustin Avenue from 5 to 9 p.M.