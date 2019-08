A Mexican actor is arrested and charged with indecency with a child.

62-year-old Jorge Reynoso was detained by CBP agents at the Roma international bridge, agents their found Reynoso had a warrant for his arrest in Edinburg.

Reynoso was arraigned this afternoon, the judge set his bond at 250 thousand dollars.

Reynoso must wear an ankle tracking device and turn in his passport. if convicted, Reynoso faces two to twenty years in prison.