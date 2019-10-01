The suspect accused of robbing a bank in McAllen has been arrested.

According to reports, police responded to an alarm call for service at the plains capital bank at the 7200 block of North 10th street yesterday around 12 P.M.

A bank employee stated that a man went into the bank, handed over a note, demanding money. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was located and arrested in rural Hidalgo County. The McAllen police department, FBI agents and the county’s sheriff’s office deputies continue investigating this case.