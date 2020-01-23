Mcallen, Texas– A police officer has been arrested by state authorities.

The report states off-duty officer Larry Tineo-Oliver was in his personal vehicle when he allegedly cut someone off resulting in a car accident.

On October 8th the suspect was interviewed by the Texas Rangers about the incident. The victim who was cut off by Tineo-Oliver reported that he also drew a weapon. Tineo-Oliver has been charged with Official Oppression, Terroristic Threat, False Report and Tampering or Fabricating Evidence associated with this incident.

Officer Tineo-Oliver has been suspended without pay.