McAllen, Texas– Thousands travel through the Miller International airport but according to officials, they’ve been experiencing an unprecedented increase in departures…

Mcallen international has encountered a record-breaking increase in the number of passengers departing from MFE. Something that the director of aviation Elizabeth Suarez states is a first in this terminals history…

We ended 2019 with great passenger factors, we actually had a 20 percent increase in the number of enplanements were serving about 832 thousand passengers a year for us that really signifies a really strong economy. Elizabeth Suarez – Director of Aviation

In regards to the ongoing conversation of coronavirus, Suarez shares that its business as usual at MFE, stating that airlines all across the country have implemented extra precautions.

Airport officials say past census data has not well represented the region’s economic impact and invites investors to consider McAllen and join the growth.

Representatives state that their success is largely due to a booming local economy and they will continue to offer their services with their first priority being the safety of their passengers.

Miller International Airport