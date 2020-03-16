Mcallen ISD school board held an emergency meeting to discuss changes due to the coronavirus. School officials decided to move from stage 2, in which parents decide whether to send their students to school.

The district voted on passing a resolution that moved them towards stage 3…Which also includes staff. This was decided after students were given an additional week of classes due to the virus.

“At this point in the game we’re looking at confirmed cases..Fortunately for us as you know we don’t have any confirmed cases in hidalgo or surrounding counties.But as time goes by we’ll see, ive there are some confirmed cases then that’s going to impact the timelines.”

The superintendent added that the district will continue in Stage 3 until April 3rd. He also said that students are required to complete the work that is sent to them through packets or online.

McAllen ISD Moves to Stage 3 to Combat Coronavirus

McAllen ISD