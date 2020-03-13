McAllen, Texas– City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodríguez has reported in a press release that two employees have been quarantined as a precaution against the coronavirus.

According to city authorities, the two employees recently traveled abroad, so they were asked to stay at home for the next two weeks.

The two employees arrived in McAllen today and went directly from the airport to their home.

So far the city has no reports that these people have symptoms of Coronavirus. However, in accordance with the state recommended protocol, the City of McAllen has decided to take this action.

The city reiterated that

“there is no reason to believe at this time that employees have had any contact with any potential threats.”

