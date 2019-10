Mcallen police need your help to locate a suspect wanted for a robbery.

Officers responded to an alarm at Plains Capital Bank located on the 7200 block of North Tenth street.

According to a report, a man entered the bank and gave the bank teller a note demanding money.

The suspect left the scene in a grey passenger vehicle like the one you saw on your screen.

If you recognize the man or have information on the incident, contact authorities at 956-687-8477.