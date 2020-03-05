Border patrol agents arrest three criminals in the Rio Grande Valley.

On Tuesday, agents in McAllen encountered a Honduran man near Hidalgo — record checks showed he is a member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang.

That same day, agents arrested a Mexican national near Los Ebanos — at the processing center, it was determined that he had been arrested and charged for sexual assault of a child in Houston in 2007. Also, agents in Rio grande city came across a Mexican national — his record revealed he had been arrested in Alabama and charged with sexual abuse in 2005.

Border patrol is processing them accordingly.

