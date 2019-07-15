A robbery took place Saturday night in a drive-thru store in Donna

The incident took place on mile 17 and a half and veterans roads. According to authorities, it was around 11 at night when they responded to a call, however, the suspect fled the scene.

“We met with the two victims who were working at the drive-thru store who advised us that a man with a machete had entered a drive-through wearing a white jumpsuit and demanded money”

The amount of money that was taken as well as the identity of the suspect is still unknown.

If you have any information that can help authorities locate the man, you can call 956 3838114