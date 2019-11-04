Demond Bluntson is accused of killing his son and stepson in 2012…He was given the death sentence…A verdict he is now appealing.

Bluntson was found guilty of shooting his 21-month-old son and his girlfriend’s six-year-old son at a Holiday Inn.

On June 2012, police arrived at the hotel for a welfare check on the children and their mother, Brandy Cerny. When they arrived, Bluntson refused to open the door. Police and hotel employees attempted to force themselves into the room. They heard the gunshots. Once inside the room, they found the two children with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Bluntson was also accused of murdering Cerny in El Campo. He was sentenced to death in 2016.

This case is now in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

His attorneys are appealing the verdict, obviously of death and looking at the procedures and trying to see if there was an error committed through the process of the trial.

“We maintain that the trial was properly conducted and the verdict was proper.” Isidro Alaniz – Webb County District Attorney

And for members of the community, this is taking time away from the district attorney’s office to focus on other cases

“This person murdered in cold blood a little boy of six years and his own son and he was found guilty. I believe the sentence given to him was the right one. I think its a waste of time trying to modify his sentence” Frida Jimenez

Bluntson is currently in Livingston, at the Polunsky Prison. He has been on death row for three years.

The next step is basically to continue to provide any information that they may need, our files are open to the team of lawyers that have been assigned to Mr. Bluntson. There are many cases in the supreme court criminal of appeals so we are going to wait in line” Isidro Alaniz – Webb County District Attorney

A hearing was scheduled for this month but was reset.

No further dates have been programmed in court.