A 29-year-old man wanted for a double homicide that took place in 2015 is detained by Customs and Border Protection officers.



Javier Rodriguez was arrested at the Hidalgo-Reynosa international bridge on March 10 for the murders of 24-year-old Rodrigo Villanueva Alvarez and 43-year-old Juan Torres. They were both found at a residence located in Mission on Dario Street.

During the investigation, drugs, firearms and U.S currency were located. Two other suspects known as Guillermo Pena and Alberto Garcia Ocanas are still on the lose.

Rodriguez is behind bars with a bond set 2 million dollars.