Man Wanted For Allegedly Pushing Girlfriend Out Of Vehicle And Running Over Her Feet

Harlingen authorities are in search of a suspect.

Michael Eric Ramirez is wanted for allegedly running over his girlfriend. The incident happened on Saturday. According to police, Ramirez and his girlfriend were arguing when he pushed her out of the vehicle and ran over her feet. If you recognize him or know of his whereabouts, call authorities at 956-425-TIPS.