McAllen — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of assault.

34-year-old Noe Rodriguez is suspected to have been involved in a domestic assault that was reported on the 6300 block of South 23rd Street this Wednesday.

Rodriguez is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize him, contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 687-TIPS.