Weslaco Police are on the lookout for a suspect accused of theft.

Authorities say the man accidentally took a photo with a phone he allegedly stole. They also say he is a primary suspect in a burglary and could be involved in more crimes.

If you recognize him, contact police anonymously at (956) 968-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. You can be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.