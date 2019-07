A 34-year-old man is sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child.

Alejandro Duran Chavez was arrested in January 2019, on two counts of aggravated Sexual Assault of a child. At the time of the incident, the victims were 12 and 13 years old. District attorney Ricardo Rodriguez said, “bringing justice to victims” is a top priority for their office.

If you suspect any child abuse, call 1-800-252-5400.