Hidalgo County crime stoppers need the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted for aggravated sexual assault.

21-year-old Eduardo Uvalle Jr. stands about 5′ 2″ tall and weighs about 105 pounds. He has black hair and Brown eyes. His last known address is in Mercedes.

If you know of Uvalle’s whereabouts you can call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. If your information leads to his arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.