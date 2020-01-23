Harlingen, Texas– A suspect was shot by an officer earlier today after authorities responded to an alarm activation at a doctor’s office.

Windows covered in cardboard are what remain after a male allegedly tried breaking into a family clinic this Thursday morning. Officials responded to a call at a building located between Kamali and Hale, around 1:25 am.

They encountered a male subject in the parking lot of the business. The subject was holding a metal rod in his hand and the officer drew his service handgun and ordered the subject to drop the weapon.

According to authorities, the man refused to follow orders and proceeded to approach the officer in an aggressive manner. The officer fearing for his safety filed multiple times and the male was struck once in the chest causing him to fall to the ground The suspect was later transported to the hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition .. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man that was shot and the officer-involved. But did mention the man would be facing charges for burglary and aggravated assault.

We contacted employees from the clinic for comment who said that because of the establishment’s policies they could not speak on the incident. When asked to see the surveillance video they mentioned law enforcement officials had taken it, for further investigation purposes.

Harlingen’s chief of police has confirmed that the officer involved in this incident is suspended with pay while the investigation proceeds.