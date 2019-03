A 38-year-old man is sentenced to 80 years in prison after being found guilty of aggravated Sexual Assault of a child.

¬†Francisco Javier Zamarripa was charged for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter. According to a report, the incident happened while Zamarripa was living with the victim’s mother.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office says they will continue to protect children and stand against violence.