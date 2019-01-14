Man Hospitalized After Altercation Leads To Shooting Outside Laredo Bar

Over the weekend, a bar fight leaves one man in the hospital.

The incident was reported Saturday at about 1:30 in the morning at the 6400 block of Crescent Loop. A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg outside club Vibe.

“It all started with a bar fight out in the parking lot. They did see a male with a handgun they did hear one shot go off. The victim received an impact to this thigh upper right leg.”

The victim was taken to Doctors Hospital. Laredo Police say they searched the area and interviewed several witnesses.

“Based on the information that they gathered, the detectives were able to follow up on those leads. They have identified several persons of interest and currently, they are still investigating the case. There have been no arrests and obviously, arrest and charges are pending.”

A witness who was at a bar next door when shots were fired says the situation was concerning.

“I was in the area. I heard a gunshot. I saw people running around everywhere. Before I knew it there was a lot of cop cars coming in and lots of lights lots of people.”

This is the second shooting reported at a night club this year. Last week, authorities responded to a similar incident at the 8300 block of San Lorenzo. Members of the community say they should feel safe when going out after a long week at work.

“We should go out to have fun. If a conflict arises we should be able to talk it out instead of acting violently.”

If you have any information, call the police department at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.