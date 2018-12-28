Man Found In Pond Identified As Missing 25-Year-Old From McAllen

Alton authorities have identified the body of a man found in a pond on Christmas day.

Investigators say the victim is 25-year-old Eustacio Christian Mireles. He had been reported missing on November 17th by McAllen Police.

“Through the course of the investigation, we were able to identify the male individual as the missing person out of the McAllen Police Department, Eustacio Christian Mireles.”

On December 25th around 12 pm officials responded to the 600 block of North Mexico Street after receiving a call from a concerned citizen.

“That they found a body floating in a detention pond. Our officers and investigators responded to the scene and began working a preliminary investigation.”

The autopsy results are still pending to determine the cause of death. Officials say this case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Alton Police at (956) 432-0700.