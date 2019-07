Hidalgo County– The case of a man accused of murdering his neighbor has reached a verdict.

After two weeks of testimonies and presentation of evidence, Feliciano Avalos was found guilty of stabbing Julio Cesar Villarreal in April 2018.

Avalos represented himself in court today, arguing that the bodycam footage only showed what made him look guilty. He went on to make other statements to justify his actions.

The victim’s family was unavailable to comment on the matter.