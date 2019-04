(San Juan, Texas) — A man faces charges after a hit-and-run accident involving an officer.

The incident was reported Sunday night at the intersection of Sioux and Raul Longoria. According to authorities, Pedro Guerrero was driving under the influence of alcohol with a minor inside the vehicle.

Guerrero was charged with accident involving damage to a vehicle and DWI with a child under 15 years of age. His bond was set at 30-thousand dollars.