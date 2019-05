Pharr, Texas — Police need your help locating a person accused of robbing a business.

The incident was reported at 2801 North Veterans Boulevard. The business owners were able to capture the man on camera.

“I feel scared and I can say that my mom too because every time we come here we get scared that we will see the window open again.”

If you have any information of the suspect’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477. Remember all calls remain anonymous.