Laredo, Texas — A man is behind bars after allegedly attacking his ex-wife.

The incident was reported late April at about midnight at the 300 block of South Milmo. At the scene, the woman said 39-year-old Jesus Rodolfo Castro woke her up.

“Castro entered the residence and actually woke up the victim who was sleeping in her bedroom. From there, they entered another area of the residence and began to argue, causing the victim to cry.”

The victim said she went to the bathroom to get tissues to clear her face. That’s when she says Castro followed her and tried to sexually assault her.

“According to the victim, Castro pulled her underwear and was trying to sexually assault her. While she was trying to get away, Castro then attempted to pull down the zipper of his pants which allowed the victim to break free and run to the neighbor’s house to get help.”

Police say Castro got inside his vehicle and rammed into the victim’s car several times before fleeing the scene. He was arrested at the 1200 block of Meadow Avenue after being involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Castro is facing charges of attempted sexual assault, unlawful restraint and criminal mischief. He remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail without a bond.