A man is arrested after shooting at Laredo police officers

The incident was reported over the weekend when police responded to a disturbance call at the 6500 blocks of arena boulevard…A caller reporting a man was armed with a handgun and making threats….when police arrived, the suspect identified as 34-year-old Rene Salas left the scene and was spotted near a dealership.

“When the officers began to get close he basically began to open fire according to the report the officers also returned fire to this individual one of the shots that this person discharged actually struck one of the supervisors one of the sergeants that were there and struck him in the vest.”

The officer was taken to the hospital for medical attention and has since been released.

Salas is facing charges for Capital Murder of a police officer- criminal intent and aggravated assault against a peace officer.

More charges are pending in this case

